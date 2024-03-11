As the winter snow melts and roads dry, street dust, stirred up by traffic and wind, begins to impair air quality across the capital region.

The onset of spring brings the street dust season to the capital region, adversely affecting air quality and posing a particular challenge for individuals with asthma and heart diseases. However, street dust can cause irritation symptoms in anyone, including healthy adults. Helsinki Region Environmental Services Authority (HSY) offers 10 tips for mitigating the issue of street dust.

"According to our measurements, the street dust season has started in the capital region. Today, particularly high levels of street dust are found along busy main roads and streets. There were already days with dusty conditions and poor air quality last week," explains Hanna Manninen, head of the Air Protection Unit at HSY.

The extent of dustiness in the coming days and weeks will vary with the weather. Sunny and dry days see higher amounts of street dust in the air, whereas melting snow and rain help to dampen road surfaces, reducing dustiness.

Areas with heavy traffic are most affected

Primarily composed of finely ground asphalt and gritting material, street dust is especially produced by studded tires wearing down the asphalt. "Areas with a lot of traffic are the dustiest. However, one doesn't need to avoid outdoor activities because of street dust. Just one block away from a busy street, the air can be cleaner," says Manninen.

People with asthma, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions are particularly sensitive to the health effects of street dust, which often worsens symptoms for those with heart and respiratory diseases. Even healthy individuals can experience irritation symptoms like runny nose, coughing, and itching eyes and throat.

Predicting the severity of the street dust season is challenging as weather conditions significantly influence the amount of dust that becomes airborne. "This winter required extensive gritting to combat slipperiness, contributing to more street dust formation," Manninen notes. A particularly dry spring could exacerbate the street dust season. Cleaning streets and roads can begin in earnest once the risk of hard night frosts has passed. Before thorough cleaning, streets are dampened with a diluted solution of calcium chloride to keep the surface moist and prevent dust from rising.

10 Tips for the Street Dust Season

Manninen offers ten tips to prevent the formation of street dust or reduce its inhalation:

Limit unnecessary driving. Opt for walking, cycling, and public transportation. If driving, use friction tires in winter, which produce less dust than studded tires. Heed vehicle relocation signs. Street cleaning is significantly slowed if improperly parked cars need to be moved. Avoid busy areas on dusty days if possible. A respiratory mask can help, but it's not suitable for everyone. Exercise farther away from busy locations – the air is cleaner just one block away from congested streets. Keep windows closed during dusty times. Ensure windows and doors are well-sealed. Dry laundry indoors. Invest in effective air intake filters for your home and maintain them. Change filters in spring and autumn. Remove gritting sand when it's moist. Monitor air quality updates here.

HSY measures street dust concentrations at twenty different locations in the capital region. Real-time street dust levels can be tracked here.

HT