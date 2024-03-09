As Finland transitions from early to late spring, residents can expect a continuation of colder-than-average weather, according to the latest monthly forecast by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). Despite the calendar inching closer to spring, a stubborn winter chill is set to persist, with nighttime temperatures dipping between 5 to 20 degrees below freezing across the nation.

Foreca's meteorologist, Anna Latvala, comments on the situation in a weather blog, indicating that while spring's warmer days may be sparse, a rapid rise in temperatures can still occur as the season progresses. This, however, does not rule out the possibility of more cold snaps, as even southern Finland could experience snowfall this month. The slow thawing process in the current dry and cold weather conditions means snowdrifts are not expected to disappear any time soon.

The upcoming weeks are marked by minimal precipitation and daytime temperatures fluctuating between slight plus degrees and minor frost, particularly over the weekend. By night, the mercury is predicted to plummet to between 5 to 15 degrees below zero. Starting next Monday, the weather will mostly remain colder than average, though North Lapland may see milder conditions. Yet, there are hints of spring in the air, with possible sunny spells and temperatures potentially rising above five degrees Celsius in the country's southern and western parts.

The week of March 18 introduces a chilly north wind, bringing colder and drier conditions as Finland heads towards Easter on March 31. This pattern is expected to continue into the first week of April, with no significant weather changes on the horizon. By contrast, Western Europe may begin to shake off the chill, as suggested by Latvala.

The term "thermal spring" in Finland traditionally starts when daily average temperatures consistently rise above zero, typically happening by the end of March in Southern Finland and by the end of April in North Lapland. However, this year's prolonged cold spells may delay the onset of thermal spring across various regions.

Latvala highlights the influence of a gradually strengthening high-pressure system near Iceland, ushering colder air from the north into Finland. The weakening of the polar vortex around the north pole, contributing to the likelihood of continued cold weather in Finland, is also noted. Despite the cold forecast, precipitation levels are expected to remain around or below average for this time of year, with some snowfall still anticipated in the south.

As Finland braces for more chilly nights and a cautious approach to spring, residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather developments by utilizing resources like the Iltalehti's Best Weather app. The country's weather landscape promises a mix of wintry chill and fleeting glimpses of spring, underlining the unpredictable nature of Finnish springtime.

