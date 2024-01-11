Lapland is the destination of more than half of wintertime visitors to Finland.

THIS WINTER SEASON , airlines have allocated as many as 1.6 million seats for passengers travelling to Lapland, marking a year-on-year increase of 15 per cent from the previous year, according to a calculation provided to YLE by Finavia.

YLE on Monday reported that flying tourists to the northern region produces around 500,000–700,000 tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalents in emissions, citing information provided by Finavia. Calculations by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) indicate that the flights account for roughly 9–13 per cent of all emissions from air travel in Finland.

Experts interviewed by the public broadcasting company said the estimate correlates with those from all annual activity in a town roughly the size of Seinäjoki or the entire carbon budget of the residents of Tampere in 2030.

They also equal the average annual carbon footprint of 64,000–90,000 Europeans.

Michael Lettenmeier, a research professor at the University of Helsinki, believe it is necessary to re-think the current forms of tourism in Lapland.

“Flights to Lapland alone rob around 250,000 people in this world of their prerequisites to life, that’s 1.5 times the number of residents in Lapland or Tampere,” he illustrated to YLE. “How long do we want to continue this?”

Johanna Niemistö, a senior researcher at the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke), reminded that individuals themselves are responsible for their carbon footprint. Europeans produce an average of 7.77 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions a year, with emissions from a return flight between London and Rovaniemi accounting for roughly 10 per cent of the total.

YLE in December wrote that British holidaymakers remain interested in flying for a one-day trip to Lapland. The six-hour trips include activities such as snowmobiling, riding a sleigh, meeting huskies and Santa Claus.

Four years ago, tourism experts estimated to the public broadcaster that such trips are so unsustainable that they have no future.

Silja Jääskeläinen, the architect of a citizens’ initiative that called for the introduction of a flight tax in Finland, is shocked not necessarily by the emissions from air travel but by the fact that one-day trips are possible in the age of the climate emergency.

“Finland should be interested in the ethical aspects of the issue,” she said to YLE on Monday. “We who supported the flight tax weren’t surprised by the amount of emissions but by the fact that this kind of activity is still possible in a time of climate catastrophe.”

The Finnish government, she underscored, should take immediate action to tackle the issue.

“The tax-free nature of flying guarantees that flying is the cheapest and fastest way to grow your personal carbon footprint,” she lamented.

Forecasts suggest that air travel is set to increase.

The International Air Transport Association has estimated that the total number of air passengers will hit 4.7 billion in 2024. The Regional Council of Lapland, in turn, expects to witness new records in 2024 and, especially, in 2025.

Kristiina Hietasaari, the director at Visit Finland, acknowledged that Finland’s location is challenging from the viewpoint of emissions, revealing that the emission intensity of flights in the country is almost 50 per cent higher than the EU average. Visit Finland, she told, is conducting a study into lower-carbon accessibility.

“The goal is to get visitors to stay longer and balance out the differences between seasons. These are ways to promote the sustainable growth of tourism,” she claimed.

Minister of Transport and Communications Lulu Ranne (PS) outlined in an interview with the public broadcaster that national climate policy should not handicap economic activity or tourism to Lapland.

“There have been few signs of hope. We can be very glad that Lapland has strong appeal in the eyes of foreign visitors in these difficult times,” she said.

Neither Finland nor Finns should have a bad conscience over air travel, according to Ranne.

“Of course we do have challenges when it comes to reaching our climate goals, but working towards them mustn’t take precedence over efforts to strengthen the economy,” she declared to YLE. “Our climate measures mustn’t kill tourism to Lapland.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT