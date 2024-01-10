Well over one-third, or 38 per cent, of the survey respondents revealed they could imagine living in the roughly 225,000-resident city. Helsinki, which came in second in the survey, was regarded as a viable place to live by 33 per cent and Turku, which came in third, by 29 per cent of the respondents.

TAMPERE is regarded as the most appealing city in Finland, reveals a recent survey by Taloustutkimus .

The popularity of all three cities increased by two percentage points from the previous year.

Timo Myllymäki, a senior insight manager at Taloustutkimus, said Tampere in particular has nationwide appeal – the city being a top-three choice for residents of eight regions, including Pirkanmaa.

“Tampere’s appeal has breadth,” he summarised.

Espoo, meanwhile, increased its popularity the most, by three points. The rest of the top-10 was made up of Jyväskylä, Hämeenlinna, Kuopio, Porvoo, Vantaa and Oulu.

More than one-tenth of the respondents estimated that they will have to move houses within the year. For the majority of them, however, the move will be within their current municipality of residence, with the pleasantness of the neighbourhood the primary factor followed by the availability of suitably priced homes, proximity to services and good transport connections.

“The most appealing municipality is almost without exception found in the current region of the respondent and specifically in the largest city of the region,” said Myllymäki.

“Finns are content with life in their current municipality of residence, neighbourhood and current home. It is those who are discontent, however, who are more likely to have a predisposition to move than those who are content. Their move-related thoughts are linked firmly to moving out of the municipality, and for that reason it is important to track and look after the resident experience as part of efforts to curb emigration,” he added.

People considering a move to a new municipality identified the availability of suitably priced homes as the most important criterion, followed by the pleasantness of the neighbourhood, service offering, proximity to services and good transport connections.

“When moving to another municipality, matters related to work and workplace are important but our surveys show that they are not the key factors people weigh up,” highlighted Myllymäki.

“More often it is important that so-called everyday life is smooth and effortless. Because people cannot have terribly profound experiences of these matters in regards to another municipality, the recommendations of friends, the portrayed image and visitor experience have a key role in kindling interest in a move.”

Uusimaa was the most popular region in the survey, with almost half (48%) of the respondents stating that they could see themselves living there. The next most popular regions were Pirkanmaa, Southwest Finland, Lapland, Central Finland and Kanta-Häme.

“In general, you can conclude that interest in living in different parts of Finland is increasingly common because different regions were mentioned more often than in the previous, 2022 survey,” said Taloustutkimus.

The market research firm collected around 3,700 responses for the survey in late 2023. The survey has a margin of error of 1.8 points.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT