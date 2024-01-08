Jani Parviainen , a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), stated to STT on Sunday that although the week will start with the mercury around 25 degrees below zero in southern parts of the country, the temperatures will rise noticeably as the morning dawns.

THE COLD SPELL has begun loosening its grip on Finland, according to STT and YLE.

“During the day, all parts of the country will have about -5 to -15 degrees on Monday,” he commented to the news agency.

The weather is expected to change more noticeably in the evening with the arrival of a humid front from the west.

“Western winds will strengthen with the arrival of the humid front. Warmer air will come in from the west, with the Foehn wind pushing temperatures zero in widespread areas in at least western parts of the country,” said Parviainen.

On Tuesday, the mercury will stay below zero only in eastern and northern areas. “In most parts of the country, the temperature will be between roughly zero and four degrees [above zero].”

YLE on Sunday reported that the temperatures have already risen significantly in many parts of the country. In Enontekiö, Lapland, for example, the mercury stayed only narrowly below zero for most of Sunday. In Vaasa, the temperature was around -6°C at 2pm after several days near the -30°C-mark.

On Monday, temperatures across the country are forecast to hover between -3°C and -10°C.

“The winds will turn, and warm air will come from the north-west in the Atlantic. The Atlantic has such a large mass of warmth that it’ll supersede the cold air that has prevailed here,” said Anne Borgström, a meteorologist at YLE.

The change in weather also brings a number of new warnings.

The FMI is urging motorists across the country to brace for difficult road conditions on Monday. Parviainen told STT that motorists in southern and central areas should prepare for icy conditions and those in northern areas for snowfall.

On Tuesday, the road conditions are expected to be treacherous for both motorists and pedestrians in all parts of the country except Lapland and Eastern Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT