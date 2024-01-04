In response to the intense cold wave and icy conditions sweeping across the country, VR, Finland's state-owned railway company, has announced the cancellation of several long-distance train services towards the end of this week. This proactive measure aims to ensure smoother operations in the coming days amid challenging weather conditions.

This decision is made to maintain efficient travel for the upcoming weekend and the following week. Under normal circumstances, VR operates about 200 long-distance train services daily. The majority of these cancellations will affect routes between Helsinki and Kupittaa, Tampere and Pori, as well as Seinäjoki and Vaasa.

Piia Tyynilä, the head of long-distance traffic at VR, explains, "The freed-up rolling stock will undergo thawing and maintenance over the weekend, which will aid in the smooth running of train services in the days to come. The extreme cold this week has prevented our train equipment from properly thawing out, necessitating these additional measures. We sincerely regret having to cancel these train services, but it's a necessary step to ensure continuity in our operations given the persistently severe cold."

Passengers with reservations for the canceled trains will be accommodated on subsequent train services or alternative bus connections. Those for whom no suitable alternative can be found will automatically receive a refund for their tickets.

The cancellations are expected to affect around 10,000 passengers over the three days. Tyynilä advises, "We are reallocating passengers from the canceled trains to the next available services or alternative bus transport. For some customers, we will automatically process ticket refunds. Those we cannot reach, or who find the new schedule unsuitable, can contact VR's customer service for a refund or seek compensation through vr.fi or by phone. Passengers can check the status of their train on vr.fi."

This move by VR highlights the company's commitment to passenger safety and service continuity during extreme weather conditions, ensuring that those affected are adequately compensated and assisted in making alternative travel arrangements.

HT