In 2023 , Vaasa University of Applied Sciences' Design Centre MUOVA, through the Erasmus+ funded MentoraSTEAM project, spotlighted the unique challenges faced by highly skilled migrant women in Finland, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). The project, which concluded in August 2023, aimed to enhance the confidence, employability, and professional skills of these women, striving to bolster their job prospects.

Seema Ganoo's story exemplifies the experience of many skilled migrant women. An electrical engineer from India with 14 years of experience, Ganoo moved to Vaasa in 2004. Her career trajectory took a turn as she engaged in community activities while raising her children, including PTA involvement and a stint as a food columnist for a local media outlet in Vaasa. Despite her professional background and new skills, Ganoo encountered significant obstacles in re-entering the workforce.

A key event organized by MUOVA in August 2023 brought together migrant women and representatives from various organizations to discuss employment challenges. The discussions highlighted issues like gender inequality, the need for Finnish and Swedish language proficiency, and age discrimination, particularly for those over 50.

Ganoo pointed out the paradox of language requirements in a professional world that often operates in English. Despite her efforts in learning Finnish and Swedish, language barriers remain a significant hurdle.

To tackle these challenges, the event explored networking as a potential solution. Establishing connections between organizations supporting migrant women can lead to better information sharing and access to resources. Tanja Oraviita, International Project Manager from MUOVA, emphasized the importance of exploring and advancing this networking idea.

Another innovative suggestion was organizing "speed dating" events between companies and migrants to reduce prejudices and enhance job interview opportunities. Ganoo's own experiences in applying for jobs in marketing and communications, despite her extensive experience, highlight the need for such initiatives. She suggested internships as a way for migrants to demonstrate their skills and gain local work experience.

The MentoraSTEAM project culminated in the creation of a guide for policymakers, aimed at improving the employability of female migrants in STEAM sectors. This guide addresses critical issues like deskilling, employment mismatch, and their impact on the productivity of host countries.

Ganoo’s story and the insights from the MUOVA event underscore a broader narrative: the untapped potential of skilled migrant women in Finland. By addressing language barriers, fostering networks, and creating opportunities for direct engagement with employers, Finland can unlock a wealth of talent and experience, contributing significantly to the country's STEAM sectors.

HT