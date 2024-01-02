The Helsinki Region Environmental Services Authority (HSY) continues its annual tradition of collecting tens of thousands of Christmas trees for recycling after the holiday season. Residents can leave their trees near their waste collection points or drop them off for free at HSY's Sortti Stations. The majority of these trees are chipped and used as a bulking agent in the composting of bio-waste.

HSY will be collecting Christmas trees from residential properties, schools, and daycare centers across the capital region and Kirkkonummi. The collection of these trees does not incur any additional charge.

Residents are advised to leave their Christmas trees in visible areas near their waste bins or collection points, ensuring they do not obstruct pathways or hinder movement. It is important not to leave the trees inside waste collection areas or cover them with snow. Most of the collected trees are transported to the Ämmässuo eco-industrial center for chipping, where they are then used to aid in the composting process.

"Last Christmas, we transported approximately 64,000 Christmas trees for recycling. The number of trees has remained fairly constant over the years. We collect most of the trees in conjunction with bio-waste bin collections in early January and February," says Juho Nuutinen, the Operations Manager at HSY.

For properties without a separate bio-waste bin, Christmas trees are collected with mixed waste bins and are taken to waste-to-energy plants where they are converted into district heating and electricity.

Individual trees can also be taken to HSY's Sortti Stations throughout January at no charge. Trees brought there are transported to Ämmässuo for chipping.

"We get over a hundred tons of chippings from these trees, which we use as a bulking agent in bio-waste composting at our treatment facility. With the expansion of bio-waste collection to all properties in the capital region and Kirkkonummi, we are able to recycle an even larger proportion of the trees at Ämmässuo. Remember to remove all decorations from the tree before disposal," reminds Christoph Gareis, HSY’s Operations Coordinator.

Proper Disposal of Artificial and Potted Trees

Broken or unusable artificial trees made of plastic and metal should be sorted as mixed waste. Large artificial trees with easily detachable metal parts can be sorted into the metal recycling bin. If an artificial tree does not fit into the mixed waste bin, it can be taken to a Sortti Station for a fee according to the mixed waste price list.

The popularity of potted Christmas trees, usually about a meter tall, has risen in recent years. These trees can be kept as decorative plants at home or planted in the garden in spring. If one chooses not to keep a potted tree, it can be removed from the pot, the majority of soil shaken off from the roots for bio-waste, and the tree itself can be taken to the Christmas tree collection at a Sortti Station or left next to the waste collection area.

Small amounts of soil from Christmas plant pots can also be disposed of in bio-waste. Small tabletop Christmas trees can be sorted directly into bio-waste with their soil, provided non-reusable pots are sorted according to their material, either as plastic or mixed waste.

