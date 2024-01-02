The Helsinki Animal Welfare Society (HESY) has issued a stark warning about the dangers of extreme cold weather for pets. With the arrival of a cold air mass and snowy conditions in Finland, the well-being of pets, especially those left outside for extended periods or abandoned, is at significant risk. In severe cases, pets can suffer from frostbite and life-threatening hypothermia.

HESY notes that different dog breeds have varying levels of tolerance to cold weather. For example, long-haired original breeds like Huskies and Lapland Reindeer Dogs can withstand cold conditions relatively well, making them more suitable for longer periods outdoors during winter. In contrast, short-haired breeds such as Finnish Hounds, Dobermans, and Pugs have minimal tolerance for cold and should not be left outside, even for short durations like during shopping or while waiting outside a restaurant.

Pet owners are urged to keep their animals indoors during intense cold spells and to protect short-haired and hairless dogs with coats, even for brief walks. Winter shoes for dogs are also recommended to protect their paws from cold and road salt.

If one encounters a dog, cat, rabbit, or any other pet wandering alone in freezing conditions, it is advisable to first bring the animal indoors to warm up and then take it to the local animal shelter. Leaving the animal outside could result in hypothermia, a condition where the body temperature drops dangerously low. In hypothermia, the body loses more heat than it can produce, leading to the weakening of vital organs like the heart and nervous system. Without immediate first aid and veterinary care, the animal could die.

Frostbite occurs in animals exposed to cold air for extended periods. It's a survival mechanism of the body in extreme conditions. When an animal stays cold for too long, blood circulation changes, prioritizing vital organs like the heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys. Consequently, blood flow to the extremities, such as ears, tails, and paws, is reduced, potentially leading to tissue death and, for example, the tips of a cat's ears falling off.

Every winter, animal welfare organizations receive cats with frostbite injuries to their ears or tails. In addition to lost pet cats, population cats, typically seeking shelter in unheated outdoor structures, are particularly at risk.

The situation highlights the need for increased awareness and responsibility among pet owners during the winter months to prevent such distressing outcomes for animals.

HT