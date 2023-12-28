A complete list of areas where private individuals will not be allowed to set off fireworks can be found on the website of Helsinki City Rescue Department .

THE CITY OF HELSINKI has yet again banned the private use of fireworks in the busiest downtown areas, as well as a number of squares and marketplaces located further away from the city centre, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The department described the ban in a press release as a means to protect both people and property from damage caused by end-of-year festivities, as well as to reduce other harm caused by fireworks, such as noise, smoke and trash.

In other parts of the capital city, private individuals will be allowed to set off fireworks between 6pm on 31 December and 2am on 1 January.

The City of Helsinki will hold its New Year’s celebrations at Kansalaistori Square, next to Oodi Central Library. The celebrations will not include a fireworks show due to what are forecast to be strong winds, but a pyro show will take place in conjunction with a concert headlined by Bess, Käärijä and Vilma Alina.

The fireworks show had to be cancelled last year due to strong winds.

Stuba Nikula, the managing director of Helsinki Events Foundation, told Helsingin Sanomat that the pyro show will be visually similar to a fireworks show but without the loud bangs. It also will not be visible as far away from the event site as fireworks, as the flames will rise no higher than 50 metres.

“People have traditionally watched fireworks all the way from the rocks of Linnanmäki, but the pyro show won’t be visible that far. The show is designed for the concert audience,” he said.

He added that the official show, be it with fireworks or pyrotechnics, is a good reason for people not to buy their own fireworks. It is thereby also a means for the city to alleviate the stress experienced by pets and reduce the burden placed on emergency services at New Year’s.

“The problem is that at worst amateurs are setting off fireworks at the street level for eight hours.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT