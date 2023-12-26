The City of Helsinki published its most recent population forecast last week, revealing that its population is expected to grow from 664,028 at the end of 2022 to over 700,000 in 2027 and to 722,000 in 2040. The city is forecast to have a population of 906,000 at the end of the forecast period, in 2060.

The Finnish capital is projected to gain 8,200 residents in 2024 and continue to grow at an annual rate of almost 7,000 starting in 2025. This year, the population is expected to grow by more than 10,000 based on preliminary data from the period between January and October.

The growth across the forecast period is attributable principally to migration gains, especially from abroad, with population ageing continuing and the number of deaths growing faster than that of births in the coming years.

The number of 75-year-old and older residents is projected to rise by 15,000 by the end of 2030 and almost 30,000 by 2040. The number of under school-aged children, by contrast, is only projected to only grow by slightly over 3,000 by the end of 2030, while the number of school-aged children is not expected to grow significantly between 2022 and 2030.

Geographically, population growth is forecast to be fastest in quarters with a lot of residential construction, such as Kalasatama, Central and Northern Pasila and Vuosaari.

“What is noteworthy is that population will decline in some boroughs,” reads the press release from the City of Helsinki.

The Helsinki region, which consists of 14 municipalities, is projected to grow from 1.55 million to 1.88 million residents in 2022–2040. By 2060, the region is expected to be home to 2.13 million people.

