In addition to the substantial number of packages, approximately 12 million Christmas cards were sent, maintaining the cherished tradition of sending physical holiday greetings.

This holiday season , Finnish postal service Posti achieved a significant milestone by delivering nearly 7 million packages during the Christmas season, starting from Black Friday week. This surge in package delivery reflects a continuing trend of Finnish people generously sharing holiday gifts and greetings.

“It’s wonderful to see that the tradition of sending Christmas cards is still very much alive,” remarked Sami Määttä, responsible for Posti’s consumer letter services.

Posti has navigated the challenges of incorrect or incomplete addresses, ensuring that all Christmas greetings are delivered, with the final ones expected to be distributed by the New Year.

“Delivering packages to a variety of locations, from automated machines and service points to homes, has been a significant task. We continue to invest in ensuring packages reach the recipient’s preferred pickup location,” said Kaj Kulp, who oversees Posti’s e-commerce services.

Jarmo Ainasoja, who is responsible for Posti's Christmas operations, highlighted the collective effort of all 20,000 Posti employees in Finland and other operating countries. He expressed gratitude to both customers and staff for a successful season and extended festive greetings for the holidays and the New Year.

This season marked an unprecedented use of fossil-free vehicles for deliveries. The fleet included around 340 electric delivery vans, eleven electric trucks, one electric heavy truck, 45 biogas trucks, 12 biogas lorries, and over 2000 light electric vehicles, ranging from scooters to electric carts.

The record-breaking holiday season deliveries by Posti not only demonstrate their commitment to efficient and customer-oriented service but also reflect their dedication to sustainable practices in logistics.

