Finland's new Working Hours Act, implemented in 2020, has significantly reduced the number of short shift intervals in the social welfare and healthcare sector, according to a recent study by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health. The Act, which mandates a minimum 11-hour rest period between shifts, resulted in a more than 50% reduction in stressful short shift intervals.

This reform, aiming to enhance workers' well-being and reduce health risks, has marked a pivotal change in managing work schedules. Research Professor Mikko Härmä from the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health highlighted the importance of this development, noting that shorter shift intervals previously led to increased risks of sickness absences and occupational accidents.

Despite the new legislation, short shift intervals still occur due to local agreements and other factors, but their frequency has notably diminished. This improvement supports better recovery and work-life balance for employees in these critical sectors.

Shift work, often characterized by irregular hours and night shifts, is associated with higher stress levels and has shown a concerning increase in sickness absences. The study observed a rise in both the number of sickness absences and short periods of sickness absence over the past 15 years, particularly in 2022.

Research Professor Annina Ropponen expressed concern over the growing trend of sickness absences, emphasizing the need for further investigation into the underlying causes within social welfare and healthcare organizations.

Interestingly, the COVID-19 pandemic, despite its significant impact on healthcare services, did not bring drastic changes to working time characteristics. The number of sickness absences peaked in early March 2020 but quickly decreased as COVID-19 quarantine and sickness absence regulations evolved. Senior Specialist Jarno Turunen from the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health noted that the pandemic's stress on working times was likely managed through strategies like rotating employees between tasks, recruiting additional staff, and limiting holidays.

The study's findings provide valuable insights into the effects of legislative changes on work patterns and health outcomes in the social welfare and healthcare sector. They highlight the importance of considering work schedules and recovery times in managing employee well-being and productivity.

