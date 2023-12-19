The so-called border procedure would prevent certain applicants at, for example, the eastern border from formally entering the country for the duration of processing.

OFFICIALS at the Ministry of the Interior have been working day and night in recent days on a bill to amend the aliens act so that people who have filed unfounded asylum claims could be prevented from moving forward from the border, a number of sources familiar with the project have revealed to STT.

Applicants could be entered into the procedure only if they are believed to have provided misleading information to authorities or pose a threat to national security and public order due to, for example, a previous conviction of a serious crime.

STT on Monday reported that the objective is to make sure people who are unlikely to be granted asylum cannot move freely within Finland or continue to other parts of Europe. One source also noted to the news agency that the procedure would ensure such people can be reached quickly by authorities and returned to their country of origin without delay after the application has been denied.

As the procedure would restrict freedom of movement for asylum applicants, the claims would have to be processed within four weeks after they were submitted to police or border officials at the eastern border or airport. Applicants subjected to the procedure would in principle be housed in a reception centre.

A claim that is not processed within the four-week time frame would be remanded to the normal procedure, resulting in the applicant being granted the same freedom of movement as others.

Under the normal procedure, asylum claims must be processed in a maximum of six months.

Helsingin Sanomat reported earlier this autumn that the government working toward presenting its proposal on the border procedure next spring. The border procedure, it pointed out, has been called so-called legal fiction: the applicant may be in the territory of Finland, but they have yet been legally allowed into the country.

The Finnish aliens act is being amended to align with the asylum procedure regulation of the EU, which contains a border procedure rule for assessing whether a claim is unfounded or inadmissible at the external border. The regulation does not comment on the issue of freedom of movement but allows member states to make such decisions nationally.

The Finnish government states in its policy programme that it will formulate a border procedure that takes full advantage of the legal leeway.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (PS) has revealed that she has expedited the lawmaking effort, estimating that it may be possible to finalise the amendments before Christmas. Sources of STT, however, estimated yesterday that the draft proposal may not be unveiled until after the holidays.

“The drafting process is laborious and requires careful judicial consideration related to, among other things, restricting freedom of movement,” a source said to the news agency.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (NCP) outlined last weekend that border officials should have the capacity to process asylum claims quickly at the border and immediately return applicants who fail to satisfy the conditions.

Also the previous government worked on the border procedure, but it failed to finalise the amendments by the end of the electoral term. Its draft proposal stated, for example, that an applicant entered into the procedure would only be allowed to leave the reception centre in exceptional situations, such as to attend the funeral of a loved one.

The previous government also perceived the procedure as a tool that would be invoked under a separate government decision chiefly in circumstances involving large-scale immigration.

The current government, in turn, is expected to take a stricter approach and define the border procedure as part of routine process that requires no separate decision, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

While the border procedure is set to become mandatory in some situations across the EU, it can only be applied on the external borders of the 27-country bloc – not, for example, at the border between Finland and Sweden. Many member states have already introduced the procedure at airports.

Helsingin Sanomat on Monday added that the Finnish government is also set to revise the aliens act to extend the scope of application for the expedited asylum procedure to the maximum allowed by the EU. An asylum applicant can be entered into the procedure if it is apparent that they present no persecution-related justification for their claim and are “clearly” only looking for employment and a better life.

A key difference between the border and expedited procedure is that only the former can entail restrictions to freedom of movement.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT