The Finnish Associations of Economic Journalists and Political Journalists have expressed deep concerns over a recent tax ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO), fearing its potential to hinder critical journalism. The ruling, identified as KHO:2023:116, classifies employer-paid legal expenses as taxable income for journalists, similar to their salary. This decision is seen as a significant financial risk that could discourage investigative journalism, especially in smaller media companies with limited resources.

The ruling increases the financial burden of legal proceedings for journalists, regardless of the case outcome. The associations worry that the fear of substantial financial repercussions could raise the threshold for newsrooms to address sensitive societal issues. This concern is particularly acute in smaller media companies where financial and resource constraints are more pronounced.

In their joint statement, the associations urge lawmakers to ensure that journalists can continue their work on socially important issues without undue financial pressure. They emphasize the need for legislative review if current laws are found to restrict freedom of speech or discourage journalists from addressing critical issues in society.

The statement highlights that a free and capable press is a fundamental requirement for a functioning democracy. Journalism, as emphasized by the associations, is conducted for the benefit of readers and an open society.

Furthermore, the associations note that the impact of the KHO's decision extends beyond journalism, affecting other sectors as well. They stress the importance of protecting press freedom and operational capabilities by all means necessary.

This development signals a challenging time for Finnish media, as it balances the pursuit of critical journalism against increasing financial risks imposed by new legal interpretations. The call to action by journalist associations underscores the broader implications for press freedom and democratic discourse in Finland.

HT