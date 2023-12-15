Recent research highlights a growing disparity in unemployment rates across different regions of Helsinki. This increase, more pronounced in the last three years since the pre-COVID era, shows that unemployment rates have risen most significantly in those basic districts of Helsinki where unemployment was already higher prior to the pandemic. Notably, areas with high unemployment rates experience joblessness across all educational backgrounds more frequently than those with lower rates.

The study reveals that within Helsinki, the unemployment rate varies markedly from one area to another, continuing a trend observed over the past decade. By the end of 2022, Helsinki's unemployment rate stood at 10.3%, which is higher than the pre-pandemic year of 2019 in almost the entire city.

In 2022, the lowest unemployment rate at the major district level was 6.4% in the Southern major district, while the highest was 15.3% in the Eastern major district. The range was even more stark at the basic district level, varying from 4.8% in Tuomarinkylä to 18.0% in Jakomäki, as per the latest city office’s statistical overview.

Helsinki is divided into eight major districts and 34 smaller basic districts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Helsinki's employment situation worsened dramatically in its early phases but later showed signs of recovery. Yet, by the end of 2022, the number of unemployed job seekers remained high compared to the pre-pandemic era in 2019.

The pandemic's adverse effects on the job market were mostly felt in those basic districts where unemployment rates were already high. Although unemployment rates decreased in 2022 from the previous year, most areas were still above the 2019 level. This concentration of increased unemployment in areas already facing high rates poses a concern for the city's residential area segregation.

Unemployment rates in Helsinki also vary significantly based on educational background. In areas with high unemployment, joblessness is more prevalent at all education levels. Overall, unemployment is least common among those with higher education. By the end of 2022, the unemployment rate for those with at least a higher degree was 4.3%.

These findings underscore the need for targeted interventions in Helsinki's labor market, particularly in areas most affected by unemployment. Addressing these disparities is crucial for promoting social equity and economic stability within the city.

