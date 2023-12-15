Teosto , the Finnish copyright organization, has today, December 14, 2023, disbursed royalties totaling €14.7 million to composers, lyricists, arrangers, and publishers. This distribution includes, for the first time, royalties from music used in audiobooks and on the social media platform TikTok.

The December 2023 payment primarily comprises royalties collected from music played in concerts, radio, television, background music, online and streaming services, including Yle Areena and Nelonen Ruutu+/Ruutu, during April to June 2023.

Of the total amount, €8.6 million was allocated to domestic rights holders, with the remainder being distributed through international organizations to foreign creators and publishers. A total of 7,894 authors and publishers received payments, with individual amounts varying from a few euros to several thousand, depending on the frequency and nature of the music's usage.

December’s payout marks the introduction of two new revenue sources: royalties from music used in WSOY's audiobooks published in 2021–2022 and music used on TikTok during the same period. Additionally, there has been a 17% increase in royalties paid for live music, concerts, and events compared to the previous year.

Risto Salminen, CEO of Teosto, emphasizes the significance of these developments. “Our core mission is to defend the rights of creative professionals to be compensated for their work and its utilization. This is especially important in times when public funding for culture faces continuous cuts. The new revenue sources reflect our commitment to finding innovative ways to collect royalties for music creators and help users of music to utilize it responsibly."

International royalty collections have also seen nearly a quarter increase compared to the previous year. “In 2024, we aim to grow our collections from abroad significantly. We have already intensified our efforts in this area, and we believe that the export efforts of Finnish music will continue to translate into stronger revenue streams from abroad,” adds Salminen.

Teosto’s agreements cover over a hundred countries, with the largest overseas payments coming from Sweden, the UK, France, and the USA. Despite TikTok’s inclusion, the majority of online music royalties in December were from YouTube and Spotify, highlighting the importance of negotiations with modern media companies for fair compensation.

The December 2023 payouts cover various rights categories, including radio and TV, public performances, online services, recording, and international collections and corrections. Teosto's total disbursement varies based on the extent of collected royalties and the speed at which these can be allocated to the rightful works.

Teosto, representing 40,000 domestic and about three million foreign composers, lyricists, arrangers, and music publishers, facilitates professional music creation and usage. By collecting and distributing royalties, Teosto ensures that music professionals can focus on creating new, emotive music. Their extensive repertoire adds value to businesses, individuals, and society at large, proving that music is a powerful force that should be celebrated.

HT