Finland is set to elevate its climate action initiatives with a substantial €20 million grant from the European Union's LIFE Programme. The grant will fund the ‘Accelerating Climate Efforts and Low-carbon Investments’ (ACE) project, commencing in early 2024. This significant financial boost aims to support climate investments in Finland, further driving the country's ambition to increase such initiatives.

The ACE project is designed to assist Finland in achieving carbon neutrality, aligning with the EU's climate commitments, particularly in the sectors that are part of the effort-sharing agreement. The project will predominantly focus on reducing emissions in agriculture, heavy transport, and industry, areas identified as challenging in terms of emission reduction.

The project's strategy includes developing sustainable value chains in paludiculture (wetland farming), plant proteins, and biogas. It also aims to enhance energy efficiency in heavy transport and non-road mobile machinery while introducing clean fuels and promoting the smart electrification of small and medium-sized industrial production processes. ACE will support Finland's efforts to meet emission reduction obligations by providing effective policy action proposals and tools for climate funding.

“Finland's success in the clean transition lies in actively developing new technologies and markets. The investments directed at phasing out fossil fuels will bolster the competitiveness of Finnish businesses. With this project funding, we can implement clean investments and amplify emission reduction efforts in these challenging sectors,” states Kai Mykkänen, Minister of Climate and the Environment.

The project encompasses various pilots and investments vital for Finland to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality. These include the construction of a distribution station for electricity and biomethane for heavy-duty vehicles in Naantali, testing electricity and biogas for transport operations in the forest and food industries, and trialing an electric timber truck in the Arctic conditions of Lapland. Additionally, industrial processes in Kajaani and Kangasala will be electrified, and paludiculture will be expanded in south-eastern Finland.

Karoliina Auvinen, Senior Specialist at the Finnish Environment Institute and leader of the ACE project, emphasizes the importance of these investments. “To reach our climate targets, Finland must enhance climate investments. The pilots and demonstrations in this project are crucial as they will provide insights and tools for more effective policy and funding strategies. The project will be implemented through a collaboration network of over 50 members, including companies, foundations, researchers, public administration, and NGOs.”

The ACE project, scheduled to run from 2024 to 2030, will be coordinated by the Finnish Environment Institute. Other organizations set to receive EU funding include Ahola Transport Oy, the network of climate experts of the Centres for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment, University of Eastern Finland, Kajaanin Romu Oy, and several others, including ministries and NGOs.

This comprehensive initiative underlines Finland's dedication to spearheading climate action and low-carbon investments, setting a benchmark for effective collaboration between various sectors in tackling environmental challenges.

HT