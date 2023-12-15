On Friday , December 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM, protesters gathered at the headquarters of Helsingin Sanomat, Finland's largest newspaper, located at Sanomatalo. Their objective was to draw attention to what they perceive as the newspaper's biased reporting on the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, and the restriction of freedom of speech in Israel since 1948.

The demonstrators, who had previously contacted Helsingin Sanomat's editors seeking a meeting, expressed concerns about the growing evidence suggesting Israel's deliberate violence against journalists. They highlighted that Helsingin Sanomat's reporting on the Palestinian-Israeli events contradicts its stated commitment to journalistic freedom and freedom of speech.

During the protest, participants distributed pastiches of Helsingin Sanomat, which included reporting based on reliable sources about the situation in Palestine and Israel that they felt was missing from the newspaper. The demonstrators demanded that Helsingin Sanomat adhere to its own principles by reporting truthfully on the Palestinian-Israeli situation, engage in discussions with the editorial team about their decision-making process, consult with academic experts on good journalistic practices, and commit to using accurate, non-evaluative language and terminology in reporting on the Palestinian situation. They also urged the newspaper to recognize Israel as an apartheid state and acknowledge the ongoing genocide in Israel.

Dressed in vintage newspaper seller outfits, some protesters handed out free copies of Helsingin Sanomat featuring news stories they believe the newspaper has not sufficiently reported on. The police were called to the scene, and the protesters left the building around 11:45 AM at the police's request, continuing their demonstration outside.

Teemu, one of the protesters, stated, "Growing evidence shows Israel intentionally targets journalists, yet Finnish media, including Helsingin Sanomat, remain silent and fail to provide sufficient background to the audience. While Helsingin Sanomat stands strong for freedom of speech against Russia, it says nothing when journalists are threatened elsewhere in the world."

The Committee for the Protection of Journalists reports that 63 journalists have been killed in the conflict, most by Israeli forces, yet Helsingin Sanomat has only reported the number of journalists killed during working hours, which, according to Reporters Without Borders, is 13. Israeli forces have long killed journalists without consequences, as seen in May 2022 with the killing of renowned Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank, and the Israeli government's refusal to cooperate with independent investigators.

The demonstrators called on Helsingin Sanomat to take responsibility for providing context to its readers about Israel's aggression in the region. Julia, another protester, mentioned, "More leading international law and genocide experts are describing the events in Gaza as genocide. These experts are usually cautious and not prone to exaggeration, yet this is not sufficiently reported in Finland."

The demonstration at Sanomatalo highlights a growing concern among some members of the public about media coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the need for balanced, comprehensive reporting on such complex international issues.

