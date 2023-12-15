The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) has issued an urgent warning about certain Christmas-themed candle arrangements posing a serious fire hazard. These products have been temporarily banned from sale. Tukes advises consumers who have purchased these candle arrangements to cease their use immediately. The danger stems from decorations placed too close to the candles, making them highly susceptible to catching fire.

Tukes' investigation was prompted by reports of Dutch-style Christmas candle arrangements being sold at the Itis Shopping Center’s Bulevardi, where candles are in direct contact with decorative materials. Upon testing the flammability of the materials used in these arrangements, it was discovered that some decorative components ignite easily, causing the fire to spread rapidly to other parts of the arrangement. As a result, Tukes has imposed a temporary sales ban on these products while further investigations are conducted.

Jere Heikkinen, a senior inspector at Tukes, emphasizes the importance of fire safety in designing and implementing holiday decorations. He warns that even a slight air current or movement of the arrangement can cause the flame to contact nearby decorations, potentially leading to an instant fire.

Tukes advises the public to always adhere to fire safety practices when using candles:

Never leave a burning candle unattended. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations on the minimum distance between candles. Burn candles on a non-combustible surface and keep them well away from any flammable materials. Light candles in a draft-free area to prevent uneven melting and potential damage to the candle, which can create a fire hazard. Keep candles out of reach of children and pets, as active play can lead to unforeseen dangerous situations. Be aware that many Christmas decorations are made of highly flammable materials and require extra caution during the holiday season.

See what happened to a dangerous candle arrangement from a video where it is being burned.

This warning serves as a reminder of the increased fire risks during the festive season and the necessity of exercising caution with all forms of open flames, including candles and other decorative lighting.

