The planned data centre is more than just a hub for digital storage and processing.

The City of Espoo has taken a significant step towards its 2030 carbon neutrality goal by selling about 21.6 hectares of land in Hepokorvenkallio, Högnäs, to Microsoft 3465 Finland Oy. This land sale, amounting to approximately EUR 30.9 million, paves the way for the construction of a data centre, which is set to play a crucial role in Espoo's climate strategy.

It represents an innovative approach to sustainable energy use, as Microsoft will collaborate with Fortum, a leading clean-energy company. Fortum plans to harness the waste heat generated from the cooling of the data centre's servers, integrating it into the district heating system. This process will convert the electricity used by the computers in the data centre into heat, which can then be utilized to warm buildings throughout the district.

This collaboration is a key component in Espoo's ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Furthermore, Fortum has committed to producing carbon-neutral district heating in Espoo by 2029. The utilization of waste heat from data centres is considered one of the most environmentally friendly methods of generating carbon-neutral energy for district heating networks, especially in urban areas.

In addition to the Hepokorpi project, Microsoft also intends to build data centres in Kirkkonummi and Vihti. Fortum's innovative recycling of waste heat from these centres in Espoo and Kirkkonummi will significantly contribute to the district heating needs of approximately 250,000 users in Espoo, Kauniainen, and Kirkkonummi. Once operating at full capacity, these data centres are expected to provide around 40 percent of the required heat for these users, entirely carbon dioxide-free.

The location of the data centre, strategically situated along Ring III in Hepokorpi, was finalized after the Espoo City Board’s Business and Competitiveness Subcommittee approved the sale on October 3, 2022. A preliminary agreement was reached shortly thereafter, with the final deed of sale signed following the Supreme Administrative Court's decision on November 8, 2023, to deny any appeals against the detailed plan for Hepokorvenkallio.

This project marks a significant advancement in Espoo's journey towards sustainable development and energy efficiency, demonstrating the potential of public-private partnerships in achieving environmental goals.

HT