In an unusual and regrettable incident, a cat gained access to the temporary mortuary facilities at Katriina hospital in Vantaa, Finland, where it came into contact with deceased individuals. The hospital, currently utilizing a temporary solution for storing bodies, frequently sees various funeral contractors transporting the deceased.

"We have immediately contacted all affected families upon learning about this incident. It is truly unfortunate, and we are deeply sorry that such an event occurred," Liukko stated.

The hospital had ordered additional mortuary facilities during the summer to address storage needs, but installation only began this week due to long delivery times. Liukko emphasized that such an incident could not occur in standard mortuary facilities, which typically have multiple doors to prevent unauthorized access.

A criminal report has been filed regarding the incident, and local authorities are conducting a detailed investigation. The hospital is taking steps to prevent any such occurrences in the future and is in the process of enhancing their facilities to ensure the dignified and secure storage of the deceased.

This incident has brought to light the challenges faced by healthcare institutions in managing temporary facilities and the importance of maintaining stringent security measures to safeguard the sanctity of mortuary spaces.

HT