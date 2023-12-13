Juho Romakkaniemi , CEO of Keskuskauppakamari (The Central Chamber of Commerce), has voiced strong criticism against the Finnish trade union confederation, SAK, for its role in orchestrating a nationwide strike scheduled for Thursday. This strike, expected to disrupt transportation across Finland and affect the daily routines of thousands of daycare and school children, is seen by Romakkaniemi as a stark example of trade unions overstepping their authority.

According to Romakkaniemi, SAK's actions reflect a mistaken belief in their right to interfere with the Finnish Parliament's legislative process. He asserts that SAK does not possess veto power over legislation, a power that lies solely with the democratically elected Parliament. “The Finnish Parliament doesn't need SAK’s permission to amend laws. It's baffling that SAK even perceives itself to have such a mandate," he commented.

The strike is a reaction against the government's proposed policies, which include changes to unemployment benefits and the right to strike. SAK has demanded that the government consult the trade unions on these proposed changes and withdraw them. In response, Romakkaniemi emphasized the sanctity of the right to strike in democratic negotiations between employees and employers, but he condemned the use of political strikes to cause economic damage and disrupt the lives of innocents, advocating for legislative restrictions on such actions.

Romakkaniemi also highlighted the economic losses and personal hardships that the strike would impose on Finland, businesses, and individuals, blaming these on SAK and the unions organizing the strikes. He pointed out the responsibility of individual strikers, framing the issue as one of trade union power rather than worker rights.

Furthermore, Romakkaniemi argued that the government's proposed labor reforms, which are being opposed by the strike, would significantly improve productivity, employment, the economy, and overall well-being in Finland. He lamented the lack of progress on these reforms, primarily due to SAK's staunch opposition, and compared Finland unfavorably with competitor countries that have implemented similar reforms in past decades.

"The reforms needed have been discussed for decades, but little has been achieved, mainly due to SAK’s fierce resistance," Romakkaniemi noted. He concluded by stressing the importance for Finland to catch up with its competitors in terms of economic growth, productivity, and employment to achieve comparable levels of welfare.

HT