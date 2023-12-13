A new study suggests that the introduction of emission-free zones in Helsinki could significantly accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), marking a crucial step towards the city's ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. The City of Helsinki, recognizing traffic emissions as a major obstacle to this goal, is exploring various methods to curb vehicular pollution.

The study, conducted by Aalto University's economics research group, evaluates the impact of creating environmental zones and transitioning to a CO2 emission-free vehicle fleet by 2035. According to the research, the rate of electric vehicle adoption, currently progressing steadily, could surge to 40 percent by 2030 and reach 65 percent by 2035 if the city implements these measures effectively.

Ville Lehmuskoski, executive director of the Urban Development Division, emphasized the potential of these strategies to expedite the current trend towards electric vehicles. The introduction of environmental zones and a ban on emissions-generating cars in Helsinki would provide residents and businesses ample time to adapt to the changing landscape of urban transportation.

A key factor in this transition is the development of EV charging infrastructure, which the City needs to support actively. Aalto University professor Matti Liski highlights the importance of a lengthy transition period, allowing market adaptation and giving citizens and businesses sufficient time to prepare for the shift.

While the study offers a promising outlook, it is part of an ongoing assessment by the City, which will further evaluate the measures' viability from multiple perspectives, including accessibility, environmental impact, and their effect on citizens and businesses. The City plans to present official conclusions and recommendations to political decision-makers in 2024.

Alongside the push for electric vehicles, Helsinki is exploring other avenues to reduce emissions, such as electrifying public maritime transport, promoting walking and cycling, and revamping parking and street networks. Congestion charges and regional solutions, while not currently a primary focus, remain potential future considerations.

The City of Helsinki is actively inviting input from citizens and businesses on these proposed measures. Ville Lehmuskoski stresses the need for innovative ideas to tackle traffic emissions, underscoring the importance of fairness in the transition for all stakeholders. As Helsinki embarks on this ambitious journey, the collective effort and adaptability of its citizens and businesses will be crucial in shaping a sustainable, carbon-neutral future.

HT