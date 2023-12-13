Finland's national postal service , Posti, has announced the release of a commemorative mourning stamp in honor of the late President Martti Ahtisaari , scheduled for December 15, 2023. The stamp pays homage to the esteemed leader, renowned for his peacekeeping efforts and diplomatic achievements.

Berry, in crafting this tribute, used a photograph by Tuukka Koski to create an elegantly dignified portrayal of the former President. Each stamp sheet includes ten domestic no-value indicator stamps.

Accompanying the stamp is a first-day cover and cachet, with the cover bearing the significant phrase “Rauha on tahdon asia” (Peace is a question of will), a quote from Ahtisaari's Nobel Lecture, reflecting his deep commitment to peace. The first-day cachet features the coat of arms of Finland, symbolizing Ahtisaari's role as a statesman.

President Martti Ahtisaari, who passed away at 86 in Helsinki on October 16, 2023, was a notable figure both in Finland and on the international stage. Born in Vyborg on June 23, 1937, he served as the President of Finland from 1994 to 2000 and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 for his extensive work in conflict resolution and peace-building.

This tribute marks the first mourning stamp issued by Posti since 2017, when President Mauno Koivisto was similarly honored. Previous mourning stamps have commemorated notable Finnish figures including runner Paavo Nurmi, composer Jean Sibelius, and Presidents Urho Kekkonen, P.E. Svinhufvud, and Kyösti Kallio.

In addition to the stamp, Posti is contributing to the Peace Fund of CMI in memory of Ahtisaari's dedication to peace and reconciliation.

The stamp’s official first-day event will be held at the Helsinki Main Post Office, where Timo Berry will be present to sign his works. The event, open to the public, promises to be a fitting tribute to a man who devoted his life to the noble cause of peace.

