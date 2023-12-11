A recent external evaluation has highlighted the Finnish Climate Change Panel's significant impact on the nation's climate policy. The assessment, conducted by Gaia Consulting Oy in the autumn of 2023 and commissioned by the Ministry of the Environment, examined the Panel's activities and effectiveness during its 2020–2023 term.

The Panel, established under the Climate Act, is an independent scientific body tasked with guiding government decision-making in climate policy.

Comprising 15 top researchers, and chaired by Professor Emeritus Markku Ollikainen of the University of Helsinki, the Panel has played a pivotal role in shaping national climate legislation and plans. A substantial part of its work focused on developing the Climate Act and associated plans.

According to the evaluation, the Panel successfully fulfilled its core mandate, significantly supporting decision-making and the formulation of official strategies. Notably, the Panel's scope of work has broadened, becoming more professional and gaining increased media visibility. The independence of the Panel was also affirmed, a crucial aspect given the growing opposition to science and the polarization of climate policy observed during the second term.

Suggestions for the Panel's next term include improving the prioritization of tasks, ensuring members have adequate time for their responsibilities, and maintaining the Panel's independence. The evaluation also recommended a more systematic approach, a permanent scientific secretariat, a full-time communications specialist, enhanced dialogue with stakeholders, and increased cooperation with science panels in the Nordic and EU countries.

The evaluation underscored the importance of reinforcing the Panel's interdisciplinary approach, particularly by elevating the role of human and political sciences alongside technical and natural sciences. This approach is vital to navigate the complexities of climate change mitigation and policy formulation.

Overall, the Finnish Climate Change Panel's work has been instrumental in advancing scientific dialogue and providing informed recommendations in climate policy, positioning Finland at the forefront of climate change mitigation efforts.

HT