In a significant environmental advocacy move, over 1,500 artists in Finland have joined forces in a petition calling for increased forest protection. This collective action, recorded until December 10, demands immediate implementation of stringent forest conservation measures in line with the EU's biodiversity strategy, proposing the protection of 10% of forests in each region.

Urgent Call to Protect 360,000 Hectares: The petition, supported by renowned figures from diverse artistic fields, emphasizes the immediate protection of 360,000 hectares of state forest. This area has been identified by the Natural Forest Working Group and the Natural Forests Sapmi Working Group as critical for preservation.

Prominent Finnish artists, including Eija-Liisa Ahtila, Ismo Alanko, Elina Brotherus, Ralf Gothóni, Seidi Haarla, Aki Kaurismäki, Katja Kettu, Krista Kosonen, Leena Lehtolainen, Tero Saarinen, Esko Salminen, Pentti Sammallahti, and Lars Sund, have all endorsed the plea. Award-winning actor Esko Salminen emphasizes that, in the realm of forest protection, actions speak louder than words.

Scheduled for delivery to the Finnish Parliament on December 13 at 12:00 PM, the petition will be presented to the Minister of the Environment Kai Mykkänen and the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah. The handover will be led by artists Kirsi Kaulanen, Anni Kytömäki, Rosa Liksom, and Verneri Pohjola.

Finnish artists have historically played a crucial role in highlighting the value of pristine forests and mourning their loss. As the country deliberates on the criteria for protecting natural and old forests, there's a growing alarm about potential exclusions favoring the forestry industry's interest in large-scale logging. The report by Syke and Luke, completed on December 4, leaves significant interpretive leeway in defining protected forests, raising fears of extensive logging in valuable areas.

The petition underlines that while the economic significance of biodiversity is globally acknowledged, the Finnish forestry industry's influence threatens to skew the criteria for protected forests. This could lead to the degradation of valuable natural capital and, by extension, a threat to Finland's national identity and historical heritage.

In summary, this collective movement of over 1,500 artists is a powerful statement about the need for decisive action to safeguard Finland's forests, biodiversity, and cultural legacy.

