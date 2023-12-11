Finland is set to experience widespread disruptions on December 14, 2023, as the Trade Union for the Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL) extends its political strike to dozens of locations nationwide. The strike, part of the "Serious Grounds" campaign led by the central organization SAK, is a response to the Finnish Government's proposed policies, which JHL argues will severely weaken employee rights and social security.

Broad Impact Across Services: The strike is expected to significantly impact various public services, including buses, catering in schools and daycare centers, cleaning of public areas, and sports facilities. Additionally, JHL members working for Finavia at Turku Airport will join the strike, adding to the widespread effect.

Train Services and Power Plants Targeted: JHL had previously announced a one-day strike halting Finland's train traffic on the same day. This action is set to be accompanied by a strike in the energy sector, affecting power plants in Vantaa, Espoo, Tampere, Naantali, and Pietarsaari. Tampereen Vera Oy, responsible for constructing, maintaining, and servicing the electric power network, will also see participation from its JHL members.

Overtime and Shift Swap Bans: In addition to the strikes, JHL is declaring a ban on overtime and shift swaps, along with a temporary transfer ban, across nearly all the strike locations from December 11 to 14. However, these bans will not apply to VR Group or Finavia's strike location in Turku.

A Nationwide Call for Fair Policies: These widespread industrial actions underscore JHL's determination to oppose what they perceive as unfair government policies. The strikes across Finland, from Lapland to the Helsinki Metropolitan Region, reflect the union's commitment to seeking fair terms and conditions of employment through negotiations.

As Finland prepares for the December 14 strikes, the focus is on how these widespread disruptions will influence the government's stance on labor reforms and social security, and what long-term implications they may have for labor relations in the country.

