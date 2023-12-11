The Trade Union for the Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL) announced last week it will stage strikes that will stop tram, metro and train services on the same day.

THE FINNISH TRANSPORT WORKERS ’ Union (AKT) is planning a strike that would bring to a halt bus services in the largest cities of Finland on Thursday, indicates information obtained by Helsingin Sanomat.

Johannes Laitila, a communication officer at Helsinki Region Transport (HSL), stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday that the strikes, should they occur simultaneously, could cause “fairly large disruptions” in public transport in the capital region. In Helsinki, the newspaper added, the strikes would effectively shut down all public transport.

He revealed that the joint municipal authority will weigh up the situation at the start of this week and prepare for the possible disruption after lending an ear to transport operators.

“We have a lot of experience from strikes. That’s why we know how to prepare for the situation,” he assured, estimating that strikes have halted all forms of public transport at least in 2015. “There’ve surely been other strike situations, too. They don’t always alternate. We aren’t talking about a new or unusual phenomenon.”

Laitila declined to provide an estimate of how many drivers are union members but added that, in a situation where the majority of drivers are on strike, communication will be a key focal point for HSL.

“We’ll communicate that transport services aren’t running and provide advice to people. We’ll monitor the situation and provide updates on our website if any services can be operated,” he said.

It is not, however, possible to provide alternative transport services during such a large-scale strike as the joint municipal authority does not have a reserve of drivers, according to Laitila.

Also a number of other trade unions have unveiled plans to strike this week in protest of the social security cuts and working life-related legislative changes pursued by the government. If the government fails to initiate negotiations with unions by Wednesday, work stoppages will be held on Thursday by JHL, the Finnish Industrial Union, Service Union United (PAM), Finnish Construction Trade Union and Finnish Food Workers’ Union (SEL).

The possibility of strikes has been mentioned also by Trade Union Pro, Union of Professional Engineers, Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK), Paperworkers’ Union and Finnish Electrical Workers’ Union.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT