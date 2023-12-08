Trade Union JHL , in collaboration with other energy sector unions, has announced a one-day political strike at several key power plants across Finland on Thursday, December 14. This strike, part of the "Serious Grounds" campaign led by the central organization SAK, is a response to the Finnish Government's plans to implement significant social security cuts and reduce basic employee rights.

The participating power plants include Vantaan Energia's waste plant, Martinlaakso, and Järvenpää power plants, Fortum's Combined Heat & Power plant in Suomenoja, Tampereen Energia's and Tampereen Vera Oy's all business locations, Turun Seudun Energiantuotanto's Naantali plant, and Oy Alholmens Kraft Ab's Pietarsaari power plant. The strike will see the turbines of these plants disconnected from the network, effectively halting electricity production for one day.

Kari Lehtinen, JHL’s Bargaining Specialist, assured that despite the stoppage in electricity production, district heat will continue to be provided through the network during the strike, ensuring that residents will not be left without heating.

The industrial action, affecting work shifts starting at midnight on December 14 and ending at 11:59 pm the same day, is supported by members of Trade Union Pro, Finnish Electrical Workers´ Union, Union of Professional Engineers in Finland, and Finnish Engineers' Association (FEA). In addition to the strike, the unions have declared a ban on overtime, shift swaps, and temporary transfers from December 8 to 14.

District heat and cooling production and distribution, as well as necessary work tasks related to them, are excluded from the strike. Also, valid stand-by arrangements and operational actions related to power distribution are outside the scope of the strike to protect life, health, or property.

The strike is a part of a broader movement against the Finnish Government's proposed reforms, which are seen as detrimental to social security and employee rights. "There is no guarantee that the Government would be backing off from its unreasonably harsh social security cuts, and from bringing misery to working life. Thus, we’re forced to continue striking," explained JHL’s Interim President Håkan Ekström.

This strike is a significant development in the ongoing labor unrest in Finland, highlighting the tensions between government policy and workers' rights. The impact of this action is expected to be felt across the affected regions, drawing attention to the workers' demands and the Government's proposed policies.

HT