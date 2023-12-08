The Finnish National Health Index , jointly published by Kela (The Social Insurance Institution of Finland) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), has revealed significant regional differences in disability and illness rates across Finland. According to the latest data, the highest burden of disability is concentrated in Eastern and Northern Finland, while Southern Finland shows comparatively better health outcomes.

The National Health Index, which provides a comprehensive view of disability and disease prevalence in different regions, indicates that the health challenges vary substantially between municipalities and within welfare regions. The index uses a baseline score of 100 to compare municipalities, with higher scores indicating higher rates of disability benefits or illness.

The latest findings from the National Health Index show that municipalities in Eastern and Northern Finland, such as Rautavaara, Tuusniemi, and Kaavi, have the highest disability indexes, indicating a worsening situation compared to the national average. Factors contributing to these regional disparities include aging populations, declining workforces, and limited employment opportunities.

Conversely, the best situations in terms of work ability are found in municipalities in Southern Finland, particularly in Uusimaa, where Kauniainen, Espoo, Sipoo, Helsinki, and Kirkkonummi lead the way. These areas also enjoy higher levels of education, income, and employment, contributing to better overall health.

Dr. Riitta Luoto from Kela points out that the differences can also be influenced by regional factors such as healthcare service availability. For instance, a shortage of doctors could affect the granting of disability benefits, thereby impacting the municipality's comparative score in the National Health Index.

Health risks tend to accumulate among less educated, low-income, and long-term unemployed individuals. Moreover, alcohol-related illnesses are particularly prevalent in certain regions of Northern Finland, while being less common in coastal areas of Pohjanmaa.

The National Health Index, which replaces the previous THL Sickness Index and Kela Health Barometer, is a crucial tool for monitoring and understanding regional health disparities. It aids welfare regions in comparing their population's health burdens against national averages and facilitates intra-regional comparisons. This information is vital for preventive measures and regional health initiatives tailored to specific needs.

The index is published in both age-standardized and non-age-standardized forms. The non-standardized index reflects the actual prevalence of illness and disability and the demand for services in a region, while the age-standardized index accounts for differences in age distribution between regions. This comprehensive approach allows for a nuanced understanding of Finland's regional health chall

