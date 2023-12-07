Helsinki's famed Havis Amanda , a bronze sculpture and fountain created by artist Ville Vallgren in 1908, will now be safeguarded during major public celebrations with a specially designed cover. This protective measure, announced by the City of Helsinki, aims to preserve the sculpture's historical and cultural significance amidst the challenges it has faced over the years.

The cover, made of strong, weather-proof board and a steel frame, is designed for quick assembly, capable of being set up within a single work shift. This heptangular structure will be printed with a photo of the sculpture, ensuring that its presence is still felt during the most exuberant public gatherings.

Jussi Luomanen, Head of Urban Space and Landscape Planning for the City of Helsinki, explains that the cover is intended for use during significant events like Finland's participation in the ice hockey world championship finals. However, its use is expected to be infrequent, maybe one or two days a year, depending on the city's celebratory needs.

The decision to implement this protective measure comes after considering the sculpture's history of wear and tear during public celebrations and its ongoing battle against the salty and windy marine climate. Over the years, the statue has endured considerable strain, often becoming a climbing spot during public events.

The planning team for Havis Amanda's repair explored several alternatives for temporary protection, including a steel fence and various bell-shaped covers. Factors like cost, temporary nature, ease of transportation, and quick set-up were crucial in deciding the final design. The cover's transportation is constrained by the overhead cables of the trams surrounding the Market Square, which ruled out the possibility of a bell-shaped structure.

Renovations on the Havis Amanda square and the sculpture itself are scheduled to be completed by August 2024. Consequently, the traditional capping of the statue for May Day will not occur next spring. Instead, the celebration will take place at Kansalaistori Square, with the University of the Arts Helsinki's student union planning the event for 2024.

This initiative represents a significant step by the City of Helsinki in preserving its cultural heritage while adapting to contemporary urban challenges. The protective cover for Havis Amanda not only secures the artwork but also symbolizes the city's commitment to maintaining its historical landmarks for future generations.

