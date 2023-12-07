Interestingly, a third of Finnish consumers are planning to make some or all of their Christmas purchases during the post-holiday sales.

A recent consumer study by Hintaopas, a price comparison service, reveals changing trends in Finnish holiday shopping habits. The study found that about 9% of Finns do not plan to buy any Christmas gifts this year, while nearly 12% intend to spend less than 50 euros. The most common budget for holiday gifts is between 50 and 100 euros.

Typically, Christmas shopping peaks 1-2 months before the holiday or in early December. Hintaopas predicts the busiest shopping days this year will be the weekend of December 9-10.

Last year, prices began to drop on December 22, with the most significant discounts occurring on December 25 and 30. Due to the new discount sales law effective from the beginning of the year, which mandates retailers to compare discounts to the lowest price in the previous 30 days, consumers may not see the same patterns this year. If a product was discounted during Black Friday, it might not be on sale again before Christmas.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, Country Manager at Hintaopas, notes that despite the challenging economic situation, Finnish consumers' holiday budgets remain consistent with last year's spending. She advises shoppers to be aware that discounts during Black Friday may not reappear in pre-Christmas sales due to the new law.

In terms of popular gifts, Hintaopas forecasts a rise in practical and luxurious home electronics like coffee machines, robot vacuum cleaners, and air fryers. These items reflect a desire for small luxuries and convenience in everyday life.

For consumers looking to save on Christmas shopping, Hintaopas suggests preparing in advance by comparing prices and understanding the price history of desired products. Shoppers should also rely on their research, as some discounts marketed by stores could be misleading.

The study highlights the shifting dynamics of Finnish Christmas shopping, with a notable trend towards utilizing post-Christmas discount sales and a careful approach to spending amid economic uncertainties.

HT