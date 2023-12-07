In a recent survey conducted by the Helsinki City Office, it was revealed that nearly nine out of ten Helsinki residents find their neighborhoods pleasant to live in. The survey, which gathered responses from 1,006 Helsinki residents between September 30 and October 23, 2023, showed that 87% of respondents agree or somewhat agree that their living area is enjoyable. This figure is slightly higher than in the previous survey conducted in the spring, though it is a bit lower than the results from 2022.

The survey also indicated high levels of satisfaction with life quality, with about 85% of participants considering their quality of life to be good or very good. Families with children and couples rated their life quality the highest, whereas unemployed respondents reported lower satisfaction levels.

However, the survey revealed a decrease in enthusiasm for local recreational opportunities. This decline, particularly noted among those who consider their financial situation to be weak, may be linked to the rising costs that began in the spring, leading to a reduction in paid leisure activities among less affluent residents.

Another significant finding from the Helsinki Barometer is the diminishing sense of safety, especially in the city center during weekend evenings. While the overall feeling of safety in residential areas remains relatively high, it has decreased over recent years. Only 32% of female respondents and 55% of male respondents now feel safe in the city center during weekend nights, a drop from 39% and 61%, respectively, in the last survey. Notably, 37% of women consider the city center unsafe, compared to just 21% of men.

The survey also explored perceptions of the city center's overall appeal. Residents living in the Helsinki city center (according to their own reports) find it significantly more pleasant than those living elsewhere, with 73% of central residents versus 41% of non-central residents expressing this view.

This research and statistical data published by the Helsinki City Office provide insights into the lives of the city's residents and various factors influencing their experiences. By leveraging this information, efforts are being made to create a better Helsinki, addressing both the high points of city living and the emerging challenges such as safety concerns.

HT