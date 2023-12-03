The city of Helsinki is taking a futuristic approach to package delivery this holiday season, piloting an autonomous delivery robot that promises to bring parcels directly to doorsteps in the Ruoholahti and Jätkäsaari areas. This innovative project, managed by the city's innovation company, Forum Virium Helsinki, is part of a test running through the end of 2023.

With the logistics sector constantly expanding, the future increasingly lies in automation and reducing emissions, especially during peak times like Christmas,