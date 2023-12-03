A recent study by Kela researchers has uncovered that recipients of social assistance in Finland are more likely to use public health services and receive health-based benefits than other population groups. This first systematic exploration into the health service usage patterns of social assistance beneficiaries reveals a significant reliance on public health services, particularly in mental health and substance abuse services, compared to private and occupational health services.

The research, focusing on the adult population of Helsinki and Oulu, found that individuals receiving social assistance are more frequently using public health services, including mental health and substance abuse services. Nearly one-third of social assistance recipients in Oulu utilized these services, compared to only five percent of the control group. The difference was less pronounced in other public health services like outpatient and specialized care.

Jenni Blomgren, the research manager at Kela, notes that the disparities in service usage reflect how different sectors of Finland's health service system cater to various population groups. The study suggests that socioeconomic factors, such as employment status and income levels, partly explain why social assistance recipients more commonly use public services and less frequently access private healthcare and occupational health services.

The research also highlighted the increased likelihood of social assistance recipients purchasing prescription drugs covered by health insurance and receiving Kela's health-based benefits like medication reimbursements, travel compensations, sickness allowances, or rehabilitation allowances. This trend is attributed to the higher incidence of illness among social assistance recipients, which also influences the need for more comprehensive medication coverage.

Furthermore, the transfer of basic social assistance responsibilities from municipalities to Kela in 2017 has strengthened the connection between social assistance and health-based benefits. With Kela managing both, it has become easier to assess eligibility for various benefits.

Blomgren emphasizes the importance of enhancing cooperation between Kela and regional health services. She suggests that improving collaboration can more effectively guide clients to the health services they need timely, thereby optimizing the support provided to social assistance recipients.

HT