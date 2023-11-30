Volunteers from the Red Cross’s Lapland district have been active at the Raja-Jooseppi station until the end date.

The Finnish Red Cross has announced the conclusion of its assistance operations at the Raja-Jooseppi border station on November 30, 2023. However, the organization remains committed to supporting the basic needs of people arriving at Finland's eastern border in future extraordinary situations, as part of its core readiness for various emergencies.

Previously, volunteers from the Oulu and Lapland districts of the Red Cross had also provided assistance at the Vartius and Salla border stations. The operation included volunteers from the Finnish Red Cross-coordinated Volunteer Rescue Service.

Responding to a request from the Border Guard, Red Cross volunteers at these border stations have been crucial in checking the health status of individuals entering Finland and providing first aid when necessary. Additionally, they offered warm beverages and food to asylum seekers.

In total, Red Cross volunteers have aided 209 individuals crossing the border, with around 20 volunteers dedicating 622 hours to this assistance effort, supported by Red Cross staff members.

Erja Reinikainen, Head of the Finnish Red Cross’s Immigration Unit, emphasizes the organization's commitment to humanitarian aid as a part of its fundamental mission. “Responding to basic human needs and providing humanitarian aid is core to our work. We are prepared for exceptional situations through training and practice. Our readiness to support authorities in caring for people's wellbeing continues whenever needed,” she says.

The Red Cross operates under the principle of humanity, offering aid to those in need regardless of their legal or social status. “Ensuring unrestricted access for humanitarian actors to those in need is paramount in all circumstances. The rights and dignified treatment of individuals seeking international protection must be upheld, regardless of the situation. While authorities are responsible for safety, well-being, and the asylum process, the Red Cross is ready to support them in exceptional situations going forward,” adds Reinikainen.

This announcement reflects the Finnish Red Cross's enduring dedication to humanitarian principles and its readiness to adapt and respond to the evolving needs of vulnerable populations at Finland's borders and beyond.

HT