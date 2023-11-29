The much-awaited Tuomaan Market, a cornerstone of Helsinki's Christmas season, is set to begin this Friday, promising a diverse array of programs and offerings to enhance the festive spirit. Located in the historic Senate Square, the market will feature nearly 100 product sellers and over 20 café and restaurant operators, ensuring a continually refreshing variety of items throughout the market season.

Emphasizing sustainability and providing an alternative to mass-produced gift and decoration items, Tuomaan Market showcases a significant number of artisans and small producers from across Finland. The market is not just a shopping destination but also a hub of festive activities and culinary delights. The central areas of the market, the Licensed Restaurant Yard and the Gourmet Yard, create a warm and inviting atmosphere where visitors can savor seasonal delicacies amidst the holiday cheer.

The market's extensive program includes delightful performances and immersive experiences that bolster the Christmas mood. Highlights include visits from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, a variety of live music performances ranging from street organ players to the ZinZingen Choir and the Soiva Joulukortti Duo. Additionally, the British Army Band Sandhurst will grace the market with traditional Christmas carols on Sunday, December 10, at 12 pm and 2 pm.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations at the vendors' stalls, including glassblowing, chestnut roasting, and metal forging in the glow of live fire. Throughout the market season, Aito Iskelmä's Aito Joulu Christmas radio will entertain visitors with festive tunes.

The full program of the Tuomaan Market can be accessed on the official website, tuomaanmarkkinat.fi.

Commitment to sustainability is at the heart of Tuomaan Market. The event's environmental impact is assessed using the Ekokompassi certificate. Vendors and food operators have been carefully selected for their responsible production and operational practices. The market booths are heated and the carousel runs on renewable energy, aligning with the event’s sustainable ethos.

Tuomaan Market offers a unique blend of traditional Finnish craftsmanship, festive entertainment, and a commitment to sustainability, making it a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists seeking an authentic and eco-friendly Christmas experience in Helsinki.

