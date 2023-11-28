Kaj Kulp , Posti’s Vice President, noted that the Christmas season is traditionally the busiest time for them, with Black Friday notably increasing parcel volumes.

Posti, Finland's main postal service, reported handling nearly 1.4 million parcels during the Black Friday week, marking the onset of the e-commerce Christmas season. Black Friday, which fell on November 24, saw many stores launch sales campaigns the week prior, significantly boosting parcel deliveries.

"E-commerce has firmly established itself as a key sales channel. We handled almost 7 million parcels during the peak of last week. We are anticipating similar figures this year,” Kulp stated.

To accommodate the surge in deliveries, Posti has taken several strategic steps. The company has opened 37 temporary pickup points and initiated Saturday deliveries for parcels in major cities. These measures aim to ensure timely and efficient handling of the increased parcel traffic during the holiday season.

Posti also announced important deadlines for Christmas deliveries. Domestic parcels should be sent by December 20 to ensure they arrive by Christmas. Prepaid parcels can be conveniently dropped off at any parcel locker or service point. For Christmas cards, the deadlines are set for December 17 for those with a domestic no-value indicator stamp and December 13 for cards with a no-value indicator stamp for Christmas greetings.

This year’s Black Friday performance by Posti underscores the growing trend of online shopping and the logistical challenges that come with it. The company’s preparedness for the season demonstrates its commitment to meeting customer demands during these high-volume periods, ensuring that holiday shipments are delivered on time and contributing to the festive spirit.

HT