The City of Helsinki is freeing up areas around the soon-to-be-completed Katajanokka Quay building for public enjoyment.

Helsinki is poised to redefine its Katajanokka southern waterfront into a vibrant public space for residents by next summer. This transformation will revitalize the old harbor area with a lush green touch, including the construction of a wooden terraced seating area. The first drafts of this waterfront project are now on display.

A-Insinöörit is spearheading the street and traffic planning for the waterfront areas, as well as the structural design of the new seating staircase, in close collaboration with landscape architecture firm Maanlumo and the city.

Anna Tienvieri from Helsinki’s Traffic and Street Planning Unit expressed the city’s commitment to offering a pleasant walking environment and the chance to relax by the sea. Although a temporary solution, the project is meticulously planned to serve the citizens best.

The comprehensive development of the Katajanokka harbor area will gain momentum in the coming years as plans for restructuring harbor operations progress. Next summer, the Katajanokka Quay complex, set to become Stora Enso's new headquarters, will extend towards the seaside with a spacious wooden staircase for public relaxation.

Project manager Hamilkar Alava Bergroth from A-Insinöörit emphasized their aim to create an environment that encourages walking, stopping, and lounging in one of Helsinki's prime locations. The area, destined for more than just an empty harbor field, will be enhanced with modest investments for greater appeal.

Asphalt making way for seaside greenery

Currently, Katajanokka’s southern shore is covered with asphalt. The interim plan seeks to preserve the old harbor's ruggedness while introducing a greener, more inviting environment.

Krista Muurinen, a landscape architect from Maanlumo, explains that the plan involves breaking up the asphalt to plant vegetation typical of seaside and archipelago areas. The area will feature, besides the seating staircase, levels for lounging, benches, and table groups, opening up the waterfront to citizens as much as currently possible.

The seating staircase offers views towards Kaivopuisto, Eteläranta, the Market Square, and the open sea. While the main walking paths will remain asphalt, the new paving will utilize the city’s existing stone materials or natural stone bank as much as possible.

When the harbor is not in operation, the harbor fence can be opened, making the dock accessible to the public and forming a new walking route from the Market Square to Katajanokka. As part of the construction, the current heavy traffic exit route from the harbor will be moved from Satamakatu to Ankkurikatu.

Drafts of the Katajanokka waterfront area are available for public viewing from November 22 to December 5, 2023, on the City of Helsinki’s Urban Environment web pages. Residents can comment on the drafts, and plans will be developed based on the feedback received. Final plans will be displayed afterward, followed by decisions on implementation. Construction of the waterfront areas is set to begin after the Tall Ships Race event in July next summer.

HT