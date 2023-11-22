A Finnish research and industry consortium, led by VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, has inked a significant agreement with Lockheed Martin to develop advanced signal intelligence technologies. The three-year project, initiated on November 21, 2023, aims to enhance methods for detecting and classifying elusive radar and telecommunications signals, marking a substantial step in Finland's defense technology capabilities.

The consortium comprises notable Finnish organizations such as Patria, Harp Technologies, Aalto University, and Tampere University. Sauli Eloranta, head of VTT's Safe and Connected Society research area, highlighted the project's goal to amalgamate the technological strengths and expertise of all parties. This collaboration is anticipated to yield cutting-edge solutions and pioneering knowledge in electronic intelligence, beneficial for both domestic and international defense industries.

This project is not only a technological venture but also a strategic move to bolster Finland's knowledge and self-sufficiency in defense technology. It aims to update expertise, attract new students to the field, and eventually transfer this knowledge to defense corporations.

Lockheed Martin's indirect industrial cooperation projects with Finnish universities and businesses are seen as an opportunity to foster long-term partnerships and advance collaborative efforts.

“The start of this collaboration is a significant milestone for VTT and Finland. We're eager to explore more partnership opportunities with Lockheed Martin in the future,” said Eloranta. He emphasized the potential of this technology partnership to further strengthen Finland's already robust defense technology expertise and encourage cooperation with other defense sector players.

One of two indirect industrial cooperation projects led by VTT, this initiative focuses on developing signal intelligence technologies, with another project aimed at advancing millimeter-wave imaging technology slated for commencement in early 2024.

As part of the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet program, the consortium's role is pivotal in ensuring Finland's technical preparedness throughout the program's lifecycle. The collaboration with Lockheed Martin also includes communication facilitation with various Finnish stakeholders.

Jim Mlynarski, Industry Development Lead at Lockheed Martin, expressed admiration for VTT's problem-solving focus and the high quality of research, which he noted was competitively on par with U.S. universities.

As the project progresses, VTT aims to not only meet but exceed Lockheed Martin's expectations, leveraging its global partnerships, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and business acumen to unlock new opportunities worldwide.

“We are excited about our collaboration with Lockheed Martin. We believe this project aligns perfectly with our in-house expertise and offers a great opportunity to showcase our services to other potential partners in North America,” said Timo Jaakkola, a client manager at VTT.

