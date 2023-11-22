A recent study conducted by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has revealed a widespread concern about climate change among Finns, particularly among young women. According to the 'Healthy Finland' survey conducted in the fall of 2022 and spring of 2023, 46% of women aged 20–39 report being very or extremely worried about climate change. The study also highlighted that many adults are taking proactive steps to mitigate climate change, including saving energy, favoring plant-based diets, and reducing consumerism.

Growing Climate Concerns and Actions

The survey, which for the first time nationally assessed concerns about climate change and related actions, involved participants aged 20–74. Overall, 38% of female respondents and 26% of male respondents reported being very or extremely concerned about climate change. Only 7% of respondents indicated no concern at all.

Concern about climate change was most prevalent among highly educated individuals, with every second highly educated woman expressing concern about the issue.

Research Professor Timo Partonen from THL noted the potential mental health implications of climate-related worries, especially among the youth, and called for more research and broader societal discussion on handling climate anxiety.

Sustainable Choices in Daily Life

The survey respondents reported making choices in their daily lives that contribute to climate change mitigation, cutting across age and gender lines. About 70% of respondents mentioned reducing their purchases and saving energy as part of their efforts. Additionally, 34% reported either reducing car usage or opting for less fossil-fuel-dependent vehicles.

Mikaela Grotenfelt-Enegren, Chief Physician at THL, emphasized the importance of enabling sustainable choices for everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, to reduce worry and maintain hope.

Dietary Shifts for Climate Action

A significant portion of the respondents, 46% of women and 31% of men, reported shifting towards a more plant-based diet to combat climate change. Specialist Researcher Laura Sares-Jäske suggested that small changes in everyday meals, such as substituting part of the meat in dishes with plant-based proteins, can have a significant impact when adopted by a large part of the population.

However, about 23% of respondents expressed uncertainty about what constitutes environmentally friendly food, indicating a need for clear information in this area.

Societal Recognition of Climate Action Need

Grotenfelt-Enegren also highlighted the recognition in Finnish society of the need for climate action and sustainable lifestyle changes. The government's commitment to climate law goals for reducing emissions contributes to maintaining hope in society.

The 'Healthy Finland' Study and Planetary Health

The 'Healthy Finland' study invited 61,000 randomly selected Finns aged over 20 from various regions. Sustainability questions were posed to 14,000 individuals aged 20–74, with 40% responding. The sample was structured to generalize the findings to the entire Finnish population.

Planetary health, a concept recognizing the interconnectedness of human and environmental health, underscores the mutual dependency between climate change, biodiversity loss, resource overconsumption, and human well-being.

THL advocates for the promotion of planetary health and well-being in decision-making processes, highlighting the significant role human actions play in shaping the planet's future.

