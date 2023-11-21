The report, based on a doctoral research by Adam Rybarczyk , compares estimates (or 'estimates') of potential production and production gaps for Finland, Sweden, and Germany over the last 20 years.

The Economic Policy Assessment Council's background report reveals that Finland's economic growth forecasts have been excessively optimistic, particularly during crises. This trend contrasts with Finland's main trading partners, Sweden and Germany, where forecast errors of a similar magnitude haven't occurred.

These estimates, derived by the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), evolve as new statistical data becomes available.

Excessive Optimism in Real-Time Forecasts for Finland

Potential production, reflecting the sustainable level of output a country can achieve without accelerating inflation, forms a long-term budget constraint for public spending. According to the report, real-time estimates of Finland's potential production have been consistently too high, especially during sharp economic fluctuations. The overestimation is largely attributed to optimistic predictions of economic productivity growth, a trend not as pronounced in Germany and Sweden.

The production gap, which determines fiscal policy direction, is the difference between actual and potential production. A positive gap indicates overuse of economic capacity, leading to wage and price increases and accelerated inflation. Conversely, a negative gap signifies underuse of resources, generally accompanied by slowed inflation and necessitates economic stimulus and avoidance of spending cuts.

Rybarczyk notes that real-time estimates of Finland's production gap have been too low, undergoing significant revisions as statistical series get updated and refined. Such frequent recalibrations have been less necessary for Sweden and Germany.

Implications for Fiscal Policy

All institutions' estimates on Finland's production gap showed signs of pro-cyclicality, meaning the economic situation at the time of assessment influenced the estimates. Particularly, pre-financial crisis estimates of the production gap had to be substantially revised upwards later.

Accurate real-time estimates are crucial in fiscal policy, especially in decisions regarding spending cuts and taxation. Overly optimistic forecasts of potential production can be misused to justify deviations from fiscal policy rules, allowing for higher public spending than what is sustainable.

"Finland underestimated the magnitude of the pre-financial crisis boom, primarily due to an overly optimistic view of overall productivity development. Due to the inertia in revisions, estimates of the production gap for the years 2010-2011 also had to be subsequently corrected upwards. Underestimating the production gap in real-time can lead to the implementation of excessively lax fiscal policies," explains Rybarczyk.

The study also recalculates estimates of potential production and the production gap for Finland, Sweden, and Germany using the European Commission's methodology, assessing how different factors like overall productivity, labor, and capital influence these estimates through the production function. It includes recommendations for more accurate forecasting by adjusting the parameterization of these production factors.

HT