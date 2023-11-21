The recent sharp increase in food prices has significantly altered consumer behavior and the cash flows within the entire food supply chain, according to interim results from a research project by Pellervo Economic Research PTT, the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke), and REINU econ. However, any potential structural changes will only be evident in the longer term.

In recent years, crises have tested the resilience of food markets. The consumer price of food has risen by approximately one-fifth in two years, amid exceptionally large cost and price changes throughout the food chain. This increase coincides with a general rise in living costs. A consumer survey conducted as part of the project revealed notable shifts in consumption patterns and purchasing behavior across different product categories.

Currently, consumers are highly price-conscious, with 72% of survey respondents considering price a key factor in their purchasing decisions. The preference for domestic products was a major consideration for nearly half (46%) of the respondents, with this preference being particularly strong among those over 65 years of age.

About 40% of respondents felt that food is too expensive relative to their household income, while 32% disagreed with this sentiment. The survey also indicated that nearly half of the consumers are increasingly opting for cheaper alternatives in grocery stores. Some participants reported having to compromise on the environmental or health aspects of products to save money.

Sari Forsman-Hugg, Research Director at PTT, stated, “It is crucial to identify to what extent these changes will revert once purchasing power improves and to what extent we are witnessing more permanent shifts in purchasing and consumption behavior. It's also important to note that a portion of consumers haven't made significant changes.”

The consumer survey, conducted in late August, focused on food purchases from grocery stores during 2022–2023. It involved 1,067 respondents aged 18–79 and was weighted to be representative of the population.

Long-term Reactions to Price Changes

The project also examines how consumption has historically reacted to changes in prices and incomes over the long term, spanning more than 40 years. The findings show that food consumption has changed approximately in line with price changes, with income growth having a less significant impact on food consumption than prices.

Juho Valtiala, a researcher from Luke, notes, “Price changes alter the relative shares of different food groups, such as shifting from more expensive meat to cheaper sources of protein. However, the most significant changes have occurred within individual groups, as indicated by the survey’s emphasis on compromises in quality.”

Slow Growth in Food Chain Cash Flows

Over the past decade, cash flows in the food chain have evolved slowly, influenced by structural changes like market shifts, fluctuations in export markets, and international market shocks. The rise in food prices in 2022 is particularly noticeable.

The price increases, which began in autumn 2021, have impacted both agriculture and other segments of the food chain, leading to a rise in producer prices and an increase in the agricultural cash flow. Concurrently, price increases have led to a reduction in demand, meaning that the cash flow through commerce has not grown in tandem with prices. Import cash flows have also increased due to price rises, and restaurant cash flows have been bolstered by the recovery from COVID-19 restrictions.

Kyösti Arovuori, an agricultural economist from REINU econ, stresses the importance of examining cash flow changes over the long term, as annual fluctuations often even out over time. However, he notes that from 2012 to 2021, the average annual growth in the food chain's cash flow was only about 0.4%, presenting a challenge for the entire sector.

Grain Markets Reflect Food Chain Dynamics in Shock Situations

The study also focuses on grain markets, which are particularly susceptible to direct and indirect disruptions. These markets provide valuable insights into price transmission and post-shock recovery patterns. The analysis reveals varying market impacts and recovery speeds following different shocks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's attack on Ukraine, and the agricultural cost crisis.

Mauri Yli-Liipola, an agricultural economist from PTT, explains, “Producer prices for grain tend to return to pre-shock levels faster than consumer prices for grain products. While consumer price increases are more moderate, they tend to be more permanent. However, recovery speeds vary from one shock to another.”

Aiming for Improved Market Functionality

The research project aims to comprehensively examine factors influencing the functioning and value creation of the food chain and to develop solutions for improving market functionality. It analyzes cash flows and changes in consumer behavior across the sector.

The project will continue until the end of 2025, providing more detailed insights into how new market equilibriums are reflected in price transfers and cash flows, and the extent to which changes in consumption are permanent. The main funder of the project is the Agricultural Development Fund (Makera), with additional funding from the Food Industry Association (ETL), the Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest Owners (MTK), and the Finnish Grocery Trade Association (PTY).

HT