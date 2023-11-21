The fundraising was announced at a support concert held at the Tavastia Club, with an initial goal of raising €1 million by the first round of the presidential elections on January 28.

Pekka Haavisto's support association has kick-started a significant fundraising campaign in Helsinki, aiming to gather €1.5 million for his presidential campaign. So far, the campaign has successfully raised €511,052.

The campaign aims to collect the remaining €500,000 by the potential second round on February 11.

During the launch event, it was revealed that the campaign has already achieved a third of its target funding, with €511,052 collected to date. The Green Party has contributed over €100,000 to this amount. Notably, around 60% of the funds raised so far have come from individual donors.

Ville Hulkkonen, Haavisto's campaign manager, highlighted the campaign's ambition. "Our goal for the first round of the presidential elections is to raise €1 million. We aim to run a campaign that has a strong presence across Finland,” he stated.

The funds collected from donations are earmarked for a national campaign that will be visible and influential throughout Finland.

Hulkkonen elaborated on the campaign strategy, emphasizing the role of volunteers and the need for financial resources. "The heart of the campaign is built on the efforts of volunteers. However, we also need funds to ensure that the campaign is visible on the streets, in newspapers, on social media, and online in the lead-up to the elections. This visibility is crucial for introducing the candidate and his vision for Finland's future to everyone. We hope as many people as possible will join us in making history. Every euro counts,” he explained.

The fundraising campaign encourages Finnish citizens to get involved by posing the question, “What does it cost to make history?”

In a move towards transparency, Haavisto's campaign pledges to publish the funds raised almost in real-time on its website, haavisto2024.fi. The campaign will also list the names of donors who consent to the publication of their support.

In the 2012 presidential elections, Haavisto's campaign raised a total of €1,052,420.38 across both the first and second rounds. This year's campaign aims to surpass this amount, seeking broad public support and transparency in its fundraising efforts.

HT