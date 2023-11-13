Heli Lallukka , Veikkaus' Executive Vice President of HR, emphasized that the impending system changes are pivotal for the company.

Veikkaus , Finland's state-owned gambling company, is set to undergo significant organizational changes in anticipation of Finland's transition to a partial multi-license gambling system starting 1 January 2026. This shift, as outlined in the Finnish Government Programme, presents both opportunities and challenges for the company.

To align with these developments, Veikkaus will revise its personnel structure and concentrate on enhancing expertise in its core business areas.

The recently concluded change negotiations, which began in early September, involved 825 employees. These discussions are part of Veikkaus' strategy to maintain market leadership in Finland and to compete internationally. The restructuring aims to bolster the company's competitive edge through substantial investments and the integration of external know-how, particularly in technology.

Veikkaus will realign its business operations into three main sectors. Nora Vähävirta, SVP, will head the domestic business, which includes games of chance, slot machines, and the company’s own arcades. Jarkko Nordlund, SVP, will be responsible for the online casino and betting within the domestic market. The third sector, focusing on international business, will be led by SVP Jonas Reuter.

As a result of these changes, approximately 185-215 employees will face job losses, and around 110-150 will experience significant alterations in their employment terms. These figures represent a reduction from the initial estimates made public two months ago, which foresaw the termination of up to 240 employment relationships and changes in terms for 195 employees. This decrease is attributed to productive discussions with personnel representatives.

Decisions regarding the exact timing of employment terminations and substantial changes in employment terms will be finalized by the end of the year. These decisions will consider factors like employee acceptance of new positions or titles and possible internal transfers within Veikkaus.

Additionally, the reorganization will lead to the closure of Casino Tampere on December 9th and 19 game arcades on December 22nd, 2023. This decision impacts game arcade operations in several locations, including Joensuu, Turku, Helsinki, Lappeenranta, Kuopio, Espoo, Seinäjoki, Pori, Oulu, Lahti, Lempäälä, Tornio, Imatra, Hämeenlinna, Mikkeli, and Lappeenranta-Leiri.

Veikkaus' restructuring is a strategic response to the evolving landscape of the Finnish gambling industry, marking a significant transition for the company as it adapts to new market conditions and regulatory changes.

