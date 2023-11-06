Helsinki’s Food Safety Unit has raised concerns over significant labeling and traceability issues among imported food items in the city's retail outlets. In a comprehensive survey conducted throughout 2022, authorities found that a majority of the businesses engaged in food importation or sales failed to meet the required standards for packaging labels and product origin traceability.

The inspections targeted 13 wholesale and retail operators, specifically those with a previous record of non-compliance regarding packaging labels and traceability. The results were striking: 11 of these businesses had incorrect or incomplete Finnish and Swedish labels, with only two operators complying fully. Non-Finnish or Swedish-speaking operators, serving clientele that also speaks other languages, were the most prone to labeling deficiencies. Although products were often labeled in other languages like German, Dutch, Arabic, or English, many failed to include the required Finnish and Swedish translations.

Additionally, the survey found that just over half of the businesses had issues with the obligatory information on their packaging labels, regardless of language. Essential information such as warnings and expiration dates were frequently missing or incorrect. Nonetheless, the survey confirmed that none of the products had tampered expiration dates.

In a detailed examination of individual products, half of the inspected items lacked Finnish and Swedish labels entirely, and another quarter exhibited label deficiencies. Only 25% had satisfactory label information in both required languages.

The ability to trace the origin of food products also proved problematic. Only three outlets could immediately provide documentation for the items they sold, and of those documents presented, a significant 21% were inadequate. Common issues included missing products, documents that couldn't be linked to the actual product, or the complete absence of any traceability documentation.

This lack of compliance has prompted the Food Safety Unit to recommend further education for operators to recognize fraudulent practices and understand the stringent requirements set by the EU. These standards are in place to prevent consumer deception and ensure that economic activities are transparent and lawful.

As efforts intensify to tackle the grey economy and food fraud, the authorities are stressing the importance of stronger cooperation between various regulatory bodies. In the meantime, consumers are urged to remain vigilant about the packaging labels and overall quality of the food products they purchase, and to be mindful of the business practices of the operators.

