Escalating Industrial Action The strikes, set to begin in Northern Finland and the Oulu region on Tuesday, November 7, will expand to include Southwest Finland on November 8 and Eastern Finland on November 9.

The Trade Union for the Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL) has announced a series of one-day political strikes across Finland, commencing in early November, in a direct challenge to the Finnish Government's proposed austerity measures.

These actions are expected to disrupt a variety of public services, from sports facilities to public transportation. In Turku, the strikes will notably impact city transport and energy services as JHL members employed by Turku city traffic Ltd and Turku Energy join the industrial action.

A Call for Government Reassessment JHL's President, Päivi Niemi-Laine, expressed hope that the strikes will serve as a wake-up call to the Government, which has thus far dismissed union requests for discussions. The union has expressed its readiness to intensify its actions should the Government maintain its current course.

Contentious Government Policies At the heart of the dispute are government plans to significantly weaken social security and basic employee rights. The proposal to make the first day of sick leave unpaid has been particularly controversial, with Niemi-Laine stressing the potential risk to vulnerable populations like the elderly and children, should low-paid workers feel compelled to work while sick to avoid financial hardship.

The Fight for Fair Wages The Government's stance on wage increases has also drawn ire from the union, with concerns that tying raises strictly to the export industry's performance will perpetuate a pay gap, particularly affecting low-wage sectors such as nursing. Niemi-Laine condemns this approach, advocating for fair compensation for workers who provide essential services.

Solidarity Among Unions The JHL strikes form part of a broader campaign by the central organisation SAK, known as the Serious Grounds campaign, which is pushing back against the Government's cutback policies. Additional strikes are planned by other unions, including Service Union United PAM, the Finnish Construction Trade Union, and the Industrial Union, signaling a week of widespread industrial unrest.

The unfolding strikes represent a significant escalation in the confrontation between Finnish labor unions and the Government, with potential nationwide impacts on essential services and the broader economy. The unions’ coordinated efforts underscore a deep-seated resistance to austerity measures that they believe unfairly target the country’s most vulnerable workers.

HT