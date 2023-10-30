Finland faced criticism for abstaining from a vote on a United Nations resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution, supported by 120 countries, failed to secure Finland's vote, a move that Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen justified by stating the resolution did not condemn a recent attack by Hamas.

This decision not to support the resolution was seen as a failure by various nations and organizations, including the Finnish development cooperation organization Fingo. "While Finland, both independently and as part of the European Union, rightfully condemns the Hamas attack, this shouldn't have prevented a separate endorsement of a humanitarian ceasefire," stated Fingo spokesperson Nalbantoglu. He emphasized that the resolution condemned all violence against civilians, including terrorist acts.

The Finnish government pointed to the lack of unanimous support from other EU countries as a reason for its abstention. However, Fingo highlighted that several EU nations, such as France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Ireland, voted in favor of the resolution. "Finland should consider its voting behavior based on human rights, the need for civilian protection, and the values of its foreign policy, especially when there's no unified EU stance," Nalbantoglu reminded.

Eppu Mikkonen, an expert at Fingo, noted that Finland and the EU still have the opportunity to vigorously support civilian protection, humanitarian aid, and the release of hostages. "As human suffering escalates, Finland and the EU must promote a humanitarian ceasefire, the release of hostages, and ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in need. All parties must be urged to comply with international humanitarian law and increase humanitarian assistance to the region," Mikkonen stated.

Finland's abstention in the UN vote raises questions about its commitment to international humanitarian principles and the protection of civilians in conflict zones, reflecting a broader debate on the role and responsibilities of nations in international crises.

HT