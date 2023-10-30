According to EVA's Autumn 2023 Values and Attitudes survey, 93% of Finns expect the president to epitomize the nation, enhancing Finland's image and maintaining its reputation abroad.

A recent survey conducted by Elinkeinoelämän Valtuuskunta (EVA) reveals that an overwhelming majority of Finns desire their next president to be a national figurehead, proficient in international politics and a proactive spokesperson for Finland's global image.

An equally significant 93% believe the next president should deeply understand and focus on international politics, embodying a professional in foreign relations.

Additionally, 89% of the respondents hope for a president who is a value leader, sparking public discussion on critical issues and advancing them through their moral authority. The survey, gauging preferences for 19 potential presidential roles and approaches, underscores foreign policy as a vital aspect of the presidential role. Key findings include 77% of Finns wishing for an undisputed leader in foreign policy, 76% desiring a peacebuilder, 74% opting for a robust commander-in-chief, and 64% endorsing a crisis leader who can decisively extend their power in extraordinary situations.

Ilkka Haavisto, EVA's research manager and the analyst of these results, highlighted that Finns expect a clear leadership role from their next president in foreign and security policy. Furthermore, he noted that the survey indicates a broad willingness among Finns to enhance the president's constitutional powers, especially in foreign policy. "Every second Finn would be ready to strengthen the president's foreign policy powers," Haavisto stated.

This survey's insights are based on responses from 2,045 individuals, with a margin of error of 2–3 percentage points. The data, collected from September 15 to 27, 2023, represents the population aged 18 to 79 across Finland (excluding Åland Islands). Taloustutkimus Oy's internet panel conducted the survey through stratified random sampling and weighted it to mirror the national demographics across various criteria, including age, gender, education, occupation, industry sector, and political affiliation. Pentti Kiljunen of Yhdyskuntatutkimus Oy performed the statistical analysis and graphical presentation of the results, which are detailed on EVA's website.

EVA's Values and Attitudes surveys have been a recurring examination of Finnish public opinion since 1984, shedding light on the evolving expectations and aspirations of the Finnish people regarding their national leadership.

HT